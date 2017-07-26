If Texans dig in, Duane Brown holdout could last a while

The Texans reacted to the Duane Brown holdout for a new contract by pretending that he’s not holding out for a new contract. If they continue that posture, Duane Brown may be holding out for a while.
“There is no contract dispute,” G.M. Rick Smith said Tuesday. “Duane is under contract for two more years. That’s our position.”
Brown is a vested veteran, so he won’t lose a year toward free agency by failing to show up within 30 days of the regular-season opener. Also, and as we explained a couple of years ago in the context of first-round picks in the fifth year of their contracts, the Joey Galloway ruling from a generation ago allows a player under contract to miss up to eight regular-season games without having his contract tolled.
Thus, Brown can skip all of training camp, all of the preseason, pay the fines, give up eight game checks, return for the back half of the 2017 season, repeat the process in 2018, and become a free agent in 2019.
“But he signed a contract!” you may say. Sure he did. And the same system that allows a team to rip up a contract whenever it wants allows the player to incur fines, miss up to eight game checks, and get credit for the year under that contract.
It will be easy for the pundits to claim that Brown eventually will cave. That may be the case. But he’s skipped the full offseason program, he remains dug in, and if the team is going to act like it’s not a contract issue because he has a contract, it may still be a while before Brown shows up.
If the team thinks he’s worth a new contract, he’ll get a new contract. End of story.
Let’s think about this. So, if as you suggest, he goes extreme – and holds out through the first 8 weeks of the season – what do you think the chances are that he will be in football shape come week 9?
Even if he works out on his own, its not the same thing.
In addition, if he’s not in football shape, what are the chances that:
1. He gets hurt. This means lower production and/or potential career impacting injury
2. His performance is subpar because he’s not in shape. Poor performance doesn’t equate to better contract down the road.
So, sure he could withhold his services, but it is a high risk strategy, especially if the team is unwilling to budge.
What’s Brown even after? He’ll be 32 before the season starts. He’s paid in the top half of OTs in the league. He’s got two years left on his contract, which is NOT a bad contract for an older lineman. I get that teams often don’t think twice about screwing over a player, but I don’t see Brown’s perspective in this at all, especially since he doesn’t seem to be giving his perspective to the public.
So he throws away over 10 mil in fines and lost game checks to be a free agent in 2019…wouldn’t really be smart if it worked out that way.
So he throws away over 10 mil in fines and lost game checks to be a 34 year old free agent in 2019…wouldn’t really be smart if it worked out that way.
If Brown wants to virtually play for free the next 2 years because of fines he’s free to do so. He’ll still have to play 8 games (plus potentially playoffs) and can hit free agency when he’s going into his age 34 season, but if the Texans dig their heals in he’s never going to come close to making up the money he’s losing.
He’s the 8th highest paid OT in the game at $9.7 million and AT BEST he’s the 8th best OT in the game. This is just a guy who senses the team is screwed without him because the Texans are thin at OT, and he’s trying to rob the team blind.
call his bluff
or trade him
what is he holding out for?
The Texans are imploding. Time to clean out the front office.
There is another theory. He probably just doesn’t want to grind out training camp and pre-season games. So he says he has a problem with the contract, holds out, and then shows up the last week before the season begins and gets paid.
Teams never end up fining the player for the missed time anyway.