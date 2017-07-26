J.J. Watt says Twitter shots at Big Baller were to promote his shoes

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

J.J. Watt now is a part-time shoe salesman, which explains why the Texans defensive end recently took a shot at LaVar Ball’s Big Baller brand.

Watt’s Reebok shoes cost $99. Ball sells his brand for $495.

While he was promoting the shoes before their release, Watt tweeted “400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.”

On Wednesday, Watt said taking on Big Baller on social media provided free marketing.

“I was just promoting my shoe,” he said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “They look great. I was just trying to sell some shoes. It worked. You guys [media] blew it up. I appreciate it. You guys marketed it way more than I did, so thank you. It worked really well.”