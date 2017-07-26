 Skip to content

Jets claim Lucky Whitehead

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Lucky Whitehead has found his new team.

Whitehead, the receiver recently released by the Cowboys, has been claimed on waivers by the Jets. The move makes some sense, as Whitehead is both young and cheap, two qualities the Jets are looking for in this rebuilding season: The 25-year-old Whitehead is playing for the league-minimum salary on the contract he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2015.

The Cowboys placed Whitehead on waivers yesterday after an odd situation in which police said he had been arrested for shoplifting, only to say later that they had actually arrested someone else who gave them Whitehead’s name. Dallas appeared ready to move on from Whitehead for both on-field and off-field reasons regardless of the facts of that case.

With the Jets, Whitehead will compete for a roster spot as both a receiver and a return man. He probably has a better chance of making the 53-man roster in New York than he did in Dallas, so getting waived at the start of camp — rather than at the end of the preseason — may turn out to be a lucky break for Whitehead.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
36 Responses to “Jets claim Lucky Whitehead”
  1. scoops1 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:10 PM

    of course they did…..its the Jets….

    i feel bad for Joe Benigno

  2. brwmstr says: Jul 26, 2017 4:10 PM

    OMG maybe he will go back to Dallas…..

  3. touchdownamericasteam says: Jul 26, 2017 4:11 PM

    Have fun!

  4. joeysims23 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:11 PM

    Unluckily for him.. the Jets claimed him.

  5. yankeemofo says: Jul 26, 2017 4:13 PM

    Definitely change your nickname, bud…

  6. madmax80 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:13 PM

    . . . . who will now be changing his name to Unlucky.

  7. cueghost says: Jul 26, 2017 4:14 PM

    Glad to see he’s gonna get another shot… but he still sux.

  8. finsphan says: Jul 26, 2017 4:17 PM

    Guess he’s not so lucky after all.

  9. oddte says: Jul 26, 2017 4:17 PM

    They should get along because they both have a history of being falsely accused – the Jets were once accused of being a professional football team.

  10. saxguru says: Jul 26, 2017 4:18 PM

    Out of the pan, into the fire.

    I’m glad he’s got a gig though.

  11. silverandblack052099 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:18 PM

    Getting released by the Cowboys may actually have been a good thing for him. As the article says, he has a much better chance of making the 53-man roster with the Jets and the guy has a million new fans thanks to the awful and hypocritical way the Cowboys treated him

  12. jvw1982 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:19 PM

    So they continue to punish this kid for a crime he didn’t commit…..

  13. finnymcphin says: Jul 26, 2017 4:19 PM

    Poor guy’s gone from Jerry’s Travelling Circus to one that isn’t going anywhere. All the bad jokes and puns about his name just came true.

  14. annapterp says: Jul 26, 2017 4:20 PM

    Well that’s unfortunate for him. Not a good week for Lucky.

  15. goodellhasabutthamster says: Jul 26, 2017 4:20 PM

    You didn’t want to play for the Cowboys anymore. You got your wish. Good luck with the worst team in the NFL.

  16. gonakgod says: Jul 26, 2017 4:21 PM

    At least it wasn’t ‘the browns.

  17. sdelmonte says: Jul 26, 2017 4:23 PM

    Are we sure they signed him and not his double? I wouldn’t put past them to make that sort of mistake.

  18. The Phantom Stranger says: Jul 26, 2017 4:27 PM

    He should seriously consider suing that police department that took the guy’s word for it when he gave them Lucky’s identity.

  19. wannabeagm says: Jul 26, 2017 4:27 PM

    Lucky said on Tuesday night, ” well, things can’t get much worse for me I guess ”

    Agent calls on Wednesday AM, ” uhhh, Jets just claimed you.”

  20. donbat67 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:28 PM

    This poor guy can’t catch a break ….I guess he got the nickname like when you call a fat guy “Tiny “.

  21. antkowiak666 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:30 PM

    joeysims23 says:
    Jul 26, 2017 4:11 PM

    Unluckily for him.. the Jets claimed him.
    ———————————————–
    Unlucky?League minimum is $465,000 to do something he loves. How does your salary compare?

  22. tylawspick6 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:36 PM

    LOL!!!

    I called it.

    Can’t be made up. Can’t.

  23. steelerfan63 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:36 PM

    Damn!!! Hasn’t this guy been through enough.

  24. corkspop says: Jul 26, 2017 4:41 PM

    The missing piece. Playoffs.

  25. jonwill57 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:44 PM

    @goodellhasabutthamster says:
    Jul 26, 2017 4:20 PM

    You didn’t want to play for the Cowboys anymore. You got your wish. Good luck with the worst team in the NFL.
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    Here’s some advice for you…before you hit send, know what the heck you’re talking about. What do you mean he didn’t want to play for the Cowboys anymore…he was waived/released by the Cowboys…in other words, it was not his choice to not play for the Cowboys. And Dallas was adamant they would not rescind the decision. Get your facts straight (and a new moniker)!

  26. cowboyfan45 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:46 PM

    Joe Benigno – What a disaster!!!

  27. flexx91 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:46 PM

    Mistaken identity has now turned into torture…

  28. jacunn2000 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:51 PM

    You know, Ole Lucky needs to change his name. Poor guy can’t win for losing.

  29. dickshotdogs says: Jul 26, 2017 4:55 PM

    “Unluckily.” smh……

  30. nwsuccess says: Jul 26, 2017 4:55 PM

    You didn’t want to play for the Cowboys anymore. You got your wish. Good luck with the worst team in the NFL.
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    Here’s some advice for you…before you hit send, know what the heck you’re talking about. What do you mean he didn’t want to play for the Cowboys anymore…he was waived/released by the Cowboys…in other words, it was not his choice to not play for the Cowboys. And Dallas was adamant they would not rescind the decision. Get your facts straight (and a new moniker)!
    ___________________________________

    You must’ve missed the article specifically stating that Lucky no longer wished to play for Dallas after the way he had been treated. I suggest you take your own advice.

  31. Carlton Ward says: Jul 26, 2017 4:55 PM

    He wasn’t going to make the roster in Dallas so this is another chance for him. If he can learn to run good routes, he may stay in the NFL. 7 catches in 2 years wont cut it in Big D.

  32. tedmurph says: Jul 26, 2017 4:58 PM

    At least it wasn’t ‘the browns.

    The Browns are waaaay better than the Jets right now.

  33. somefans says: Jul 26, 2017 5:08 PM

    Not so Lucky to end up in NJ on a 2 win team. Oh well…

  34. packfaninpackland says: Jul 26, 2017 5:13 PM

    You can say what you want, but he’s gonna get a chance to make 600 grand a year to play in the NFL.

    Something most of us (including myself !!) would do for free !

  35. hockeyfan28 says: Jul 26, 2017 5:26 PM

    The Jets 53 men with a dream unfortunately about 30 of them should be selling insurance including lucky

  36. rockstar904 says: Jul 26, 2017 5:29 PM

    You guys bag on him for being traded to the Jets, which he couldn’t really control, but you bag on him because it’s the Jets.

    Look, it’s an NFL team, Jets or not. If he makes the 53, he’ll be paid.

    I think Lucky is as Lucky does.

    Besides, everyone knows that in Dallas they only allow felons on the first team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!