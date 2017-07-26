Joe Flacco reportedly out up to 3-6 weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

The injury bug already is biting the Baltimore Ravens right in the butt.

With running back Kenneth Dixon already gone for the year due to a knee injury, NFL Media reports that quarterback Joe Flacco is preparing to missed 3-6 weeks due to a disc issue in his back. At a minimum, he’ll miss a week or two.

Even the best-case scenario makes this an ominous situation for the Ravens and the 32-year-old Flacco, given that back injuries once they develop tend to not suddenly disappear for good.

The other quarterbacks on the roster are Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughn. So the Ravens may need to add someone.

If only there were an available free-agent quarterback who has been coached by Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman and/or the brother of head coach John Harbaugh.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m. ET: A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the team expects Flacco to miss “a week or so,” and that they will let him rest while it heals.