Joe Thomas not worried about memory loss “right now”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

Joe Thomas, who has admitted some memory loss, acknowledged a concussion study released Tuesday but called it a “multi-faceted” issue.

The Browns left tackle told Graham Bensigner in an interview with In Depth in April that he was sure “the damage has already been done” to his brain from a lifetime playing football. Thomas said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, that doctors have assured him that some of his small memory lapses are normal.

“I’m not worried about it right now,” Thomas said.

He declined to say whether he has undergone additional testing since noticing some forgetfulness, such as where he put his keys.

“But for me, personally, I do monitor those things very closely,” Thomas said.

Boston University researcher Dr. Ann McKee revealed to The New York Times that 110 of 111 NFL players who donated their brains to research had C.T.E. or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the neurocognitive disease thought to be linked to repeated blows to the head. That prompted the questions to Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler.