John Elway promoted to president of football operations/GM

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT
The Broncos gave John Elway a new five-year contract this week. Then, they gave him a promotion.

Elway received a bump from executive vice president of football operations/General Manager to president of football operations/GM. He retains full autonomy over the team’s football decisions.

“We’re football first here at the Broncos and obviously John is our leader of the team,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said in a press release. “I think he is definitely deserving of this title elevation. It’s really a recognition that he deserves for all that he does and all that he has done for this team over the years since he arrived here in 1984.”

Elway has guided the Broncos to the second-most overall wins (73) in the NFL since 2011 when he became the team’s top football executive. The Broncos also have won AFC West titles in five of the past six years while winning Super Bowl 50 to end the 2015 season.

 

2 Responses to “John Elway promoted to president of football operations/GM”
  1. charliecharger says: Jul 26, 2017 5:42 PM

    Good idea. John is the smartest football guy, and the best leader. Actually a no-brainer.

  2. bullogne says: Jul 26, 2017 5:48 PM

    Elway has 3 SB wins and 7 AFC Championships as player/Exec with only 2 losing seasons!

