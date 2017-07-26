Jordan Reed to open camp on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

Injuries have proven to be the most effective method of slowing down tight end Jordan Reed over the course of his career and he’s apparently dealing with something physical again as camp gets underway.

The Redskins announced on Wednesday that Reed has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, which leaves him ineligible to practice with the team until he’s activated.

The team did not identify a particular ailment for Reed and he was a participant in the team’s offseason work, so it’s not clear what led to their decision. Given Reed’s lengthy injury history, including several concussions, it may just be a case of playing it safe until they feel comfortable ramping up his workload.

As previously reported, safety DeAngelo Hall and linebacker Houston Bates will also open camp on the PUP list. Wide receiver Kendal Thompson rounds out the group of players that aren’t ready to get on the field at the moment.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. ET: A team spokesman announced, via Mike Jones of the Washington Post, that Reed has a big toe sprain. Some might say that the team’s offense without Reed is like an army without a leader or a foot without a big toe, so their caution is understandable given the point in the calendar.