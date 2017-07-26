Julio Jones hires divers to search for expensive earring lost in lake

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones isn’t known for dropping footballs, which has made him enough money to afford the purchase of a few extravagant items like expensive earrings to wear while jet skiing around a lake.

It also allows him to afford hiring some help when one of those earrings goes missing. Jones was on Lake Lanier in Georgia when he was thrown from his jet ski while crossing the wake of a boat and he realized that one of his diamond earrings was missing when he surfaced.

The earring, which is worth more than $100,000, remained below and Jones hired a dive team to search for it on the bottom of the lake. The bottom of the lake is some 65 feet below the surface, which the “Scubaman” of Lake Lanier Bobby Griffin — RGH2O could work if he wants another nickname — said was “pitch black,” and their efforts were unsuccessful.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” Jones said, via WXIA. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

Jones is now at camp with the Falcons where he and the team will try to do what they couldn’t last season and finish as the Super Bowl champions. If they do, let’s hope Jones leaves the ring at home while flying across the lake.