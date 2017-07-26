 Skip to content

Julio Jones hires divers to search for expensive earring lost in lake

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones isn’t known for dropping footballs, which has made him enough money to afford the purchase of a few extravagant items like expensive earrings to wear while jet skiing around a lake.

It also allows him to afford hiring some help when one of those earrings goes missing. Jones was on Lake Lanier in Georgia when he was thrown from his jet ski while crossing the wake of a boat and he realized that one of his diamond earrings was missing when he surfaced.

The earring, which is worth more than $100,000, remained below and Jones hired a dive team to search for it on the bottom of the lake. The bottom of the lake is some 65 feet below the surface, which the “Scubaman” of Lake Lanier Bobby Griffin — RGH2O could work if he wants another nickname — said was “pitch black,” and their efforts were unsuccessful.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” Jones said, via WXIA. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

Jones is now at camp with the Falcons where he and the team will try to do what they couldn’t last season and finish as the Super Bowl champions. If they do, let’s hope Jones leaves the ring at home while flying across the lake.

  1. logicalvoicesays says: Jul 26, 2017 2:57 PM

    Top 5 WRs in Professional Football : Julio Jones, Terrelle Pryor, Antonio Brown, AJ Green and DeAndre Hopkins. In that order.

  2. donterrelli says: Jul 26, 2017 2:57 PM

    What kind of genius wears diamond earrings…especially while jet skiing?

  3. charger383 says: Jul 26, 2017 2:58 PM

    I hope a few years from now somebody catches a fish and finds it inside

  4. fballguy says: Jul 26, 2017 3:01 PM

    Money doesn’t make you smart.

  5. theseekeroffun says: Jul 26, 2017 3:02 PM

    Men don’t wear earrings, women do!

  6. fballguy says: Jul 26, 2017 3:03 PM

    I’d keep my eye on the Scubaman to see if he starts tooling around in a new Porsche any time soon.

  7. kevpft says: Jul 26, 2017 3:05 PM

    Can’t respect anyone who spends $100,000 on an earring. That’s someone who doesn’t understand the value of money.

  8. tjacks7 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:07 PM

    They’re not even going to have to examine this guys brain to diagnose CTE.

  9. nathanp2013 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:08 PM

    Must be some trustworthy divers… their rating must be at least 3.2 on Yelp.

  10. jimmysee says: Jul 26, 2017 3:08 PM

    So how does he know they “reaaaaaaaally” didn’t find it?!

    Hope it was insured!

  11. dvnelson72 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:09 PM

    most of that lake floor is covered in rotting (still standing) trees. Even if Julio had a GPS mark, it would be almost impossible to find it. Maybe while the diver is down there, he can retrieve some of my freaking fishing tackle.

  12. darthraven887 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:11 PM

    Didn’t find it? Hmm.

  13. poison66 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:25 PM

    Yeah, they could have found it and played innocent, and pulled a check for trying to find it and outsmarted Julio. I doubt they found it nonetheless

  14. usedjock says: Jul 26, 2017 3:25 PM

    Scubaman found it he just forgot to tell Jones he found it.

    So he noticed ONE of his earrings was missing? So does that mean he was wearing another one worth that much? And we wonder why these guys go broke after they retire.

  15. klutch14u says: Jul 26, 2017 3:26 PM

    Diver: “Nope, nothing here”. Someone is going to get themselves and expensive earring and hours under the water from a pampered athlete

  16. The Truth says: Jul 26, 2017 3:26 PM

    And the brain dead lemming fans take to this site to campaign for these morons to make even more money.

  17. kingokra says: Jul 26, 2017 3:28 PM

    Spending $100k+ on a freaking earring…just plain ignorant
    Wearing said earring while jet skiing…foolish
    Doubling down on your stupidity by spending even more money to hire divers to search the bottom of a vast lake for an earring…priceless.

  18. thoughtlessintheextreme says: Jul 26, 2017 3:31 PM

    Wonder how many Good Ol’ Boys are going to wash up this week with a metal detector still clutched in their hands.

  19. meetadam says: Jul 26, 2017 3:35 PM

    I lost my hat once on a rollercoaster when I was a kid. Luckily some of us learn these lessons early in life.

