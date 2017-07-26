Kurt Warner gets the last word in the Hall of Fame speeches

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has released the order in which new inductees will be enshrined and, in turn, their speeches will be delivered. Somewhat surprisingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t going last.

Instead, the final man to take the podium will be quarterback Kurt Warner. Jones will be the next-to-last man standing. And speaking.

The full order will be Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jones, and Warner.

It will be interesting to see whether the new Hall of Famers comply with guidelines aimed at keeping the speeches manageable in length. Sometimes, however, a long speech isn’t necessarily a bad speech. Last year, Brett Favre filibustered at the microphone (shocker), but he was really, really good.

The enshrinement ceremony will happen on Saturday, August 5, two days after the Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Cardinals. The game has been moved to Thursday night in order to avoid a repeat of last year’s cancellation of the game, which happened during failed efforts to prepare the field for a Sunday game following the Saturday ceremony.