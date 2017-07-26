Lucky Whitehead takes one final shot at Cowboys

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT

Lucky Whitehead took one final shot at the Cowboys on Wednesday.

The former Cowboys receiver, claimed off waivers by the Jets, tweeted a simple message: 17″. It was something of an inside joke.

The Cowboys’ wore the 17-inches motto on T-shirts last season. It is in reference to a story made famous by late college baseball coach John Scolinos, who won three Division II national championships at Cal Poly Pomona.

Home plate is 17 inches wide in Little League, high school, college and Major League Baseball. The moral of the story: The size of the plate never changes, so expectations shouldn’t either.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett frequently retells Scolinos’ story, most recently last week at a coaching clinic at the team training facility, and then explains what accountability means.

“If you follow our football team, you see guys walking around our building, going out to practice, they’ve got T-shirts that have 17 inches on them,” Garrett told the youth coaches. “It’s a reminder to me as the coach of the football team; it’s a reminder to our coaching staff; it’s a reminder to each and every one of those guys what the standards are. The standards ain’t changing; they ain’t changing. They are what they are. Home plate is 17 inches wide, and it’s our job to hold everybody accountable to them — the best player you’ve got, the best kid you’ve got. We have to hold ourselves and each other accountable to them.

“But here’s the issue: Accountability isn’t infallibility. . . .There was one guy who went through this life making no mistakes. That was a long, long time ago. The rest of us will make mistakes. . . . Accountability means OK, this is what the standard is. We fell short of it. Own it. No excuses. No explanations. This is where I am. This is what I need to do to live up to what those standards are. That’s what accountability is, and that’s our job. That’s my job. That’s my most important job.”