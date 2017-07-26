Lucky Whitehead’s agent: He wouldn’t accept a return to the Cowboys

David Rich, the agent for former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead, says Whitehead is so upset that he was cut after being wrongfully accused of shoplifting that he now wouldn’t return to the Cowboys even if they wanted him back.
Asked this morning on PFT Live whether Whitehead would come back if the Cowboys asked him to, Rich answered, “No.” Rich explained that while Whitehead loved his experience in Dallas, he’s hurt that the Cowboys didn’t believe him when he explained that the report of his arrest was false. Even when the police confirmed that they arrested another man who had given them Whitehead’s name, the Cowboys wouldn’t backtrack on their decision to let him go.
“I can’t speak for Lucky, we’d have to have a conversation about it because he loved being a Cowboy so much. I can’t put into words — this dude loved it, loved it as much as I’ve ever had a player love an organization. Loved it,” Rich said. “This guy was arguably the most popular player on the team, which is interesting to have this happen to him, but I don’t think so. . . . They basically sat across the table, eye to eye, man to man, and he said, ‘I need you to believe me, coach.’ And they said, ‘We think you’re a liar.'”
Rich said he can understand why the Cowboys felt that they had to take a stand when the report came out that Whitehead was arrested, but once they were able to document through travel records that Whitehead was more than 1,000 miles away at the time of his alleged shoplifting arrest, the Cowboys should have reconsidered. But Rich also said he thinks the decision to cut Whitehead was at least as much about on-field issues as off-field issues.
“I think they’d already moved on from Lucky. I think they had already decided it was too much of a distraction, I think they drafted Ryan Switzer . . . who does a lot of the things Lucky does, so they just decided he was unnecessary,” Rich said.
As for whether Whitehead will get claimed on waivers today, Rich said, “I can’t see why any team with a 90-man roster right now that needs return help wouldn’t pick him up.”
With all the criminals that have found a home in Dallas … it’s ironic that the one guy who’s proven innocent gets cut.
I think it is more about his talent level than his guilt or innocence. Apparently he wasn’t a lock to make the roster anyway. Feel bad that he got screwed but talent is talent – or lack thereof. Move on.
The fact he was destined to get cut doesn’t change that they did him dirty and were hypocrites about it.
If Jerry Jones wanted him, it wouldn’t have mattered if he had assaulted a woman or child, He would not have cut him. Can you imagine him doing this to Zeke?
He needs to cut his hair and gain some weight. He really isn’t a very good NFL football player… at all. He doesn’t run good routes, he doesn’t catch with his hands, and he fumbles the ball about every 3rd time he touches it. So…. now you know why the Cowboys drafted Switzer, and why Lucky was really cut. Enough with this.
It was now or later. Either way he was getting cut. At least he can sign on with another team who needs mediocre PR/KR help.
The second-to-last paragraph is the full, and only, story here. Whitehead was doing poorly at the job he was brought in to do AND was something of a problem off the field already. In the face of more potential distraction from a player who was a 99% cut probability anyways, they cut bait and moved on. Nothing more to see here.
“This guy was arguably the most popular player on the team”…….I mean I get it he was cut for the wrong reasons but this is stretching it just a bit, dont ya think?
Lucky was never making the roster. His talent wasn’t that good. Coach Garrett was so fed up with this guy after Lucky was late to a meeting that he told him not to board the plane or show up for the Giants game last year. A division game by the way. Those are pretty important. If he was as good as you Cowboys haters think he is, he would’ve been on that plane. Again, if he’s as good as you guys think he is then he’ll easily find work for another team. Give it a break guys.
Cowboys saw an opportunity to counter criticism that they are enablers to all the criminals on their team by cutting a player who probably wasn’t going to make the roster anyway. Newsflash–Jerry is a scumbag.
Fact: If star player Cowboys will back you up.
Fact: Not star player you are cut…Cowboys are taking a stand!
One more note. Stop it with all of this, “Well why isn’t Zeke getting cut?” BS. You, me, and everyone else knows that life isn’t fair. Talent and value to the team trump all. That’s life. Get over it.
It’s easy to pile on the Cowboys and, to some extent, they deserve it, but the bottom line is they are no different than every other NFL team when it comes to putting up with off the field stuff. If you’re a good player, the team will put up with a lot because winning trumps all. I wish it were not that way, but it is. Dallas’ biggest problem is it is horrible in the PR aspect of this stuff, and it looks particularly bad here with Whitehead not being involved.
Maybe if he’d publicly beaten a woman the Cowboys would have retained him.
Well, the Cowboys won’t be looking to resign him, however it isn’t likely that any other team will show interest either.
I read in a story that he wasn’t entirely truthful with them when asked about the situation and gave them different explanations. When you’re on thin ice and have marginal talent, it’s not a good move to be dishonest…even in Dallas.
If he were a good enough player though, they would have defended him just like they have defended every other dirtbag on their team.
It’s not just that the Cowboys used Whitehead’s fake arrest as the last straw for getting rid of him…. It’s the fact that even after they learned the full story instead of apologizing and saying we got this wrong they continued to trash Whitehead by claiming that oh well he also had a bunch of other transgressions so he had to go. But obviously whatever transgressions Whitehead had in the past wasn’t enough for uou guys to get rid of him then so what exactly changed to the point that you had to cut him asap? Before the first round of cuts? Oh yea….the fake arrest….Just apologize to the man and move on. You guys are looking real small and petty going the route you’re on now…..and this is from a Redskins fan who knows a thing or two about small and petty front offices.
Lucky wasn’t long for the team anyway, missed walk through’s, late for meetings, key fumbles, not great at special teams, and the writing was on the wall for Lucky when Dallas drafted Switzer ..no loss!!
Feel bad for the guy but he was really a terrible receiver he had 3 catches and was an average return man at best someone will claim him for the pr alone but will quietly cut him after they see he’s not that good to begin with
Sounds like the legal issue just expedited the inevitable. Haven’t seen any teams rush to bring him in since he was released.