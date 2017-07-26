 Skip to content

Martellus Bennett had sleep over in Packers locker room

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT
Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t see the ghost of Vince Lombardi or Curly Lambeau during his overnight stay at Lambeau Field.

Bennett, who signed with the Packers in the offseason, arrived from his home in Chicago late Tuesday night and found the doors to the dorm at St. Norbert College locked. So he headed to Lambeau Field, where Bennett said, on Instagram, that he slept for the night.

“Sleeping on the floor doesn’t bother me. I actually like sleeping on the floor from time to time,” Bennett said in an Instagram post.

“I hope there aren’t any ghosts hiding with the Packers though ‘cause if there are some ghosts that are going to come out in this locker room I need to get out of here.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was unaware of Bennett’s overnight stay until reporters asked him about it.

“I was here late last night, so he must’ve come after I left,” McCarthy said, via Aaron Nagler of USA Today Network-Wisconsin. “I don’t usually check lockers for people sleeping.”

10 Responses to “Martellus Bennett had sleep over in Packers locker room”
  1. billswillnevermove says: Jul 26, 2017 2:59 PM

    Funny story!!!

  2. filthymcnasty3 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:06 PM

    No wonder he’s so excited. Who among us would not want to sleep in the birthplace of the most successful franchise in NFL history.

  3. jags2daship says: Jul 26, 2017 3:07 PM

    He got haunted by the ghosts of the Super Fans for ditching DA BEARS for DA Pack

  4. saxguru says: Jul 26, 2017 3:09 PM

    Yet ANOTHER, Green Bay Packers player – dedicated to the cause.

    Love you Martellus!!

    Go Pack – Champions of Super Bowl LII.

  5. jimmysee says: Jul 26, 2017 3:10 PM

    Motel 6 *did* leave the light on for him!

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jul 26, 2017 3:17 PM

    Either McCarthy is lying or Bennett is lying.

  7. scoops1 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:20 PM

    God…..ahem, i mean Reggie White, told him to sleep there

  8. backintheday99 says: Jul 26, 2017 3:41 PM

    All he had to was knock on one of the owner’s doors.

    I would think there would be a hotel or motel in Green Bay (then, again…) and maybe one of the owner’s owned the joint. Could have had ‘free’ breakfast too.

    PS

    I would have asked one of the security guards (again, possible owner) where was a bed, checked for open doors etc.

  9. symxfan says: Jul 26, 2017 3:41 PM

    I have a feeling he is going to set career highs in several categories this season. He and Aaron should prove to be a deadly duo. The entire Packers offense in general will get a major boost this season.

  10. kayes says: Jul 26, 2017 3:48 PM

    why do i have a feeling he will surely have cte?

