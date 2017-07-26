Martellus Bennett had sleep over in Packers locker room

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Tight end Martellus Bennett didn’t see the ghost of Vince Lombardi or Curly Lambeau during his overnight stay at Lambeau Field.

Bennett, who signed with the Packers in the offseason, arrived from his home in Chicago late Tuesday night and found the doors to the dorm at St. Norbert College locked. So he headed to Lambeau Field, where Bennett said, on Instagram, that he slept for the night.

“Sleeping on the floor doesn’t bother me. I actually like sleeping on the floor from time to time,” Bennett said in an Instagram post.

“I hope there aren’t any ghosts hiding with the Packers though ‘cause if there are some ghosts that are going to come out in this locker room I need to get out of here.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy was unaware of Bennett’s overnight stay until reporters asked him about it.

“I was here late last night, so he must’ve come after I left,” McCarthy said, via Aaron Nagler of USA Today Network-Wisconsin. “I don’t usually check lockers for people sleeping.”