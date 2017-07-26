Mike Pouncey says he got good medical news

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 7:01 AM EDT

When Dolphins coach Adam Gase met with the media on Tuesday, he said that the team was waiting to hear the results of center Mike Pouncey’s visit with doctors about his hip later in the day before making plans for Pouncey’s practice schedule during training camp.

It appears the results of that visit were what Pouncey and the team were hoping to hear. In a post to Instagram after Gase’s press conference, Pouncey put up a picture of himself running on the field for a game with a caption that reads “when you get the news you’ve been waiting for!!!!”

It’s not clear what that means for Pouncey’s activity level, but it would seem to make him a good bet to avoid the PUP list. Gase said that he doesn’t need to see Pouncey in the preseason in order to feel comfortable putting him on the field, but added that Pouncey wants to “go through his routine for training camp.”

Pouncey also included the hashtag “16+,” which presumably references the number of games he wants to play this season. That’s a number that Pouncey has not reached since his second NFL season, something the Dolphins will likely keep in mind when they come up with a practice schedule even if Pouncey’s been given full clearance.