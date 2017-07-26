Mike Zimmer may let coordinator call a game in the preseason

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 6:27 AM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer had to give up play-calling duties involuntarily last year, when he had to miss a game because of eye surgery.

This year, he’s choosing to do so during the preseason, to find out if it helps him see the game better.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Zimmer said he’ll probably let defensive coordinator George Edwards call a preseason game next month to determine if it helps him manage the overall flow of the game.

Whether as a coordinator or a head coach, Zimmer has always called defensive plays in games for the last 17 years.

“I’ll probably have [Edwards] call one in a preseason game and see how it goes,” Zimmer said. “I have not decided yet, no, totally for the season, but I think it’d be good practice in the preseason to see how it goes. See if it helps me help other areas of the game, so I’m kind of thinking that way.”

The Vikings have always had good defenses under Zimmer (ranking in the top third of the league in scoring defense each of his three seasons), but they have more global issues.

They were 3-8 down the stretch last year with a number of close losses, and Zimmer’s looking for ways to help avoid that in the future, even if it means giving away some of the authority he’s always had.