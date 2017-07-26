Myles Garrett “totally healthy” after foot sprain in OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

The Browns got a scare when first overall pick Myles Garrett had to limp off the field during one of their minicamp practices last month, although the worst fears subsided when the defensive end was diagnosed with a sprain.

Garrett provided a positive update on his status a couple of weeks ago and coach Hue Jackson gave an even rosier one when he spoke to the media on Wednesday. Jackson said they’ll be watching to make sure that Garrett doesn’t suffer any setbacks, but that there’s no immediate concern about his ability to get on the field.

“We will definitely monitor him, but I think he’s totally healthy,” Jackson said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “Maybe hasn’t done all the conditioning that you would like to see right before training camp, but I think he’s up to speed and ready to go, and he’s looking forward to it.”

Garrett was added to give the Browns a disruptive player up front and he should be seeing plenty of playing time right off the bat as long as his health cooperates in the coming weeks.