No Falcons on PUP list, but Julio Jones and others will be limited

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

With training camps opening around the league this week, teams have been placing players who aren’t ready to practice on the physically unable to perform list.

The Falcons aren’t one of the teams making those moves. Coach Dan Quinn said at a Wednesday press conference that the team will not be putting anyone from their 90-man roster on the list, which means that everyone will be available to practice.

Not everyone will be practicing in full, however. Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, that wide receiver Julio Jones will be among the players limited in practice. Jones had foot surgery and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said recently that the wideout has “healed up very, very well.”

First-round pick Takkarist McKinley will also be limited after shoulder surgery and those two will be joined in taking on a reduced workload by wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and defensive end Adrian Clayborn.