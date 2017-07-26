Packers announce moves in player personnel department

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

The Packers announced more changes to their player personnel staff.

The Packers expanded the role of Charles Walls, who is entering his fifth season with the Packers and third as a college scout, to area scout. He began as a scouting intern with Green Bay in 2013 and served as a scouting assistant in 2014. Walls also previously served as the team’s National Football Scouting representative to the NFL Scouting Combine.



Brandian Ross joins the Packers as a scouting intern. The former safety originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent some time on the Packers’ practice squad during the 2011-12 seasons. From 2012-15, Ross played in 45 games with 24 starts for the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins.