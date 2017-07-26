Patriots add another joint workout, this one with the Lions

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

The Patriots obviously see value in practicing against another team during training camp — since they just scheduled their third one.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters they’ve added a joint practice with the Lions in Detroit.

They were already holding joint workouts with the Jaguars (at home) and the Texans (on the road), coinciding with their first two preseason games.

Belichick has long felt getting work against another team is a good thing, and keeps them sharper than working against themselves.