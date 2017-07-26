Patriots add another joint workout, this one with the Lions

The Patriots obviously see value in practicing against another team during training camp — since they just scheduled their third one.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters they’ve added a joint practice with the Lions in Detroit.
They were already holding joint workouts with the Jaguars (at home) and the Texans (on the road), coinciding with their first two preseason games.
Belichick has long felt getting work against another team is a good thing, and keeps them sharper than working against themselves.
Watch other teams follow the leader on this. He’s always thinking two steps ahead.
Yet another place where BB is a head of the curve. When players get cut from a team he has worked with, he knows if they might fit with the Pats.
BB spends as much time on the bottom half of the roster as he does on the top. It is one of the things that makes him so good at what he does.
1. Surprised more teams don’t do this & 2. Surprised the NFL hasn’t disallowed this practice.
The starters get a ton more work in (70-90 reps per practice) during these joint practices vs the actual preseason games were you may only get between 12 to 30 reps depending on which week it is during the preseason. The preseason games themselves are invaluable for those players that need actual game reps. The game day environment can not be replicated in the same practice sessions.
BB may not be the most innovative coach in NFL history when it comes to changing the actual game. But he has to be the most innovative coach in at least modern history on how you build a team. He has also rewritten the book on preparation.
I went to the Pats-Falcons joint practice in Flowery Branch back in 2010, I think.
It was tons of fun and I highly recommend you attend.
I think the Brandon Cooks trade is a direct result of the joint practices last year w/NO.
Cooks showed up in the game as well, but Bill got to see him work and that tells you a lot about a player.
I’d love to see this become a common practice league-wide. It helps both teams and players.
If I’m not mistaken the Pats face the Lions in Week 3 of the Preseason so I’m pretty sure this was going to happen anyway.