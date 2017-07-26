Plenty of teams were interested in Lucky Whitehead

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

The Jets won waivers dibs for former Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead. It’s not yet known which teams lower in the priority made a claim for him. However, multiple other teams showed interest in the 24 hours or so between when it became clear that Whitehead was innocent and when the window closed on trying to get him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts, Chiefs, and Saints showed interest. The Bears likewise demonstrated a little interest in Whitehead.

The Chiefs stand out among that group because they already have a dynamic return specialist in Tyreek Hill. But with the team apparently planning to use Hill, who averaged only 5.3 offensive touches per game, more this year, they could be thinking about taking him out of harm’s way from time to time and relying on someone else to return kicks and punts.