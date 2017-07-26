Raiders sign Obi Melifonwu

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said this week that he thought unsigned first-round cornerback Gareon Conley and second-round safety Obi Melifonwu would have their contracts “resolved shortly.”

One down, one to go.

Melifonwu’s agent Sean Stellato passed along word on Wednesday that his client has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a four-year contract and the Raiders announced it a short time later. Melifonwu was the only player drafted after the first round without a contract and his signing leaves Conley and two other first-rounders — 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and Titans wide receiver Corey Davis — as the only 2017 picks without deals.

Melifonwu started 47 games at the University of Connecticut and, like Cowboys safety and fellow Huskie Byron Jones, turned in a stellar performance at the combine. He’ll join Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson at safety in Oakland and his athleticism could lead to early playing time as a rookie.