Ravens confirm Kenneth Dixon out for season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Reports on Tuesday were that Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon would miss the entire season after having surgery to repair an injured meniscus and, unfortunately for Dixon, that is the case.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed the bad news for Dixon while meeting with the media on Wednesday. There’s been no roster move to shift Dixon to injured reserve, although that will likely be coming in the near future.

Dixon also dealt with knee trouble during his rookie season while running 88 times for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He was suspended by the league for the first four games of the 2017 season for a PED policy violation.

The Ravens also officially announced the addition of Bobby Rainey to their backfield on Wednesday. Rainey joins Buck Allen, Lorenzo Taliaferro and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell as options to join Terrance West and Danny Woodhead on the roster this season.