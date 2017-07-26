Report: Cowboys QB Zac Dysert to miss season, requires surgery for herniated disc

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 26, 2017, 11:10 PM EDT

Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Zac Dysert’s season has apparently already reached its conclusion.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Dysert is expected to miss the entire season after having surgery to address a herniated disc in his back. The need for surgery was first reported by the team’s website.

Dallas claimed Dysert off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals in June. He was one of four quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster as training camp got underway, along with Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore and Cooper Rush. Moore missed all of last season after breaking a leg in practice in August.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo also had a disc issue as one of the various ailments that forced him to miss time in recent seasons.

Dysert has played for seven teams since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2013. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and spent two seasons there. Dysert spent short stints with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in 2015, and the Miami Dolphins and Cardinals in 2016 before moving onto Dallas last month.

He has not appeared in a regular season game.