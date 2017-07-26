Ricardo Allen signs his tender

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen signed his exclusive rights tender, the team announced Wednesday. Atlanta also announced it has waived rookie center Cam Keizur.

Allen made the transition from cornerback to free safety, becoming an entrenched starter. He played a team-high 1,101 defensive snaps last season, or 99.1 percent of the Falcons’ defensive plays. The Falcons drafted Allen as a cornerback in the fifth round in 2014. They cut him, but he returned on the practice squad and made his way to the active roster after moving to safety.

Allen has started 30 games over the past two seasons, including every game during the 2016 season. He made 90 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season and two more in the postseason.

Kaizur was an undrafted free agent from Portland State.