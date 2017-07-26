Ron Rivera “pretty excited” about Cam Newton’s shoulder, weight

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 5:50 AM EDT

It was almost easy to miss, with the recent upheavals in Panthers camp.

But oh by the way, their former MVP quarterback who’s coming off surgery on his throwing shoulder who has missed the entire offseason appears to be OK.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he was pleased with where his quarterback was, from both a shoulder rehab and physical conditioning standpoint. Rivera said Newton weighed in at 246 pounds (he was closer to 260 last year), which should help with his mobility after a rough 2016 season.

“Pretty excited about where he is right now,” Rivera said. “Again, he’s been like this all offseason. He’s had a very good offseason, considering the fact he couldn’t throw. But he worked very hard, very diligently. I’m excited to see him on the field [Wednesday].”

Newton has thrown with his receivers in recent weeks, but will be limited at the start of camp after having surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff suffered in December. He began light throwing in June, and the hope is that he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.

That would be nice, since the Panthers are fiddling with their offense this offseason, looking for ways for Newton to get the ball out of his hands quicker. Having him well enough to attempt some of those new plays should only help.