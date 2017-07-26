Saints add a few new guys to the mix as camp approaches

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 8:57 AM EDT

The Saints are churning the last few spots on the roster leading into training camp, with more moves to come.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints have signed veteran offensive lineman Martin Wallace and defensive back Dejaun Butler, in addition to the previously reported offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli.

Their camp starts Thursday, and they’ll need to make some corresponding transactions by then, or once these become official.

Wallace has been with seven teams since entering the league as an undrafted rookie, playing in a grand total of one game — for the Browns in 2013. He’s versatile, which should help considering the injuries they’ve already stacked up on their line (Terron Armstead, Max Unger, and Senio Kelemete are headed for the PUP list).

Butler, an undrafted rookie corner from Hawaii, worked out for them during rookie minicamp.