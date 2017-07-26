Saints make several moves, including waiving Marcus Murphy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

The Saints made several moves Wednesday, a day before training camp begins.

Coach Sean Payton announced they placed receiver Dan Arnold on injured reserve along with Dannell Ellerbe. Arnold, whom the Saints signed June 5, was injured during OTAs.

The Saints waived running back/kick returner Marcus Murphy.

Murphy joined the Saints as a seventh-round pick in 2015. He contributed mostly on special teams the past two seasons but ball security issues prompted the Saints to make Murphy inactive on game day for the final 13 games. The offseason additions of running backs Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara and receiver/returner Ted Ginn Jr. made Murphy expendable.

The Saints also placed center Chris Watt on the reserve/retired list. Watt joined the Saints shortly after the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June.