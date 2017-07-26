Sam Bradford: “Nothing has changed” regarding his contract

Matthew Stafford may not be the only NFC North quarterback headed for the franchise tag in 2018.
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford also enters the last year of his contract. He told reporters on Wednesday that “nothing has changed” regarding the deal, via Matt Vensel of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
The Vikings could extend Bradford at any time before March. The question becomes whether he’d pull the plug on negotiations at some point before then.
The bigger question, looming for 2018, is whether the Vikings would use the franchise tag to keep him from leaving. If so, Bradford would make more than $22 million in 2018, with a 20-percent raise in 2019 and then a 44-percent raise looming for 2020.
Bradford will make $18 million this year, the second season of a two-year, $36 million deal. Last year, the Vikings paid only $7 million to Bradford, with the Eagles forking over the other $11 million before trading him.
Before that came a six-year, $78 million contract, pushing Bradford’s career earnings to $114 million through 2017. The money he has made will make it easier for Bradford to dig in and refuse subpar offers and hit the open market next year, or take the franchise tag.
From Minnesota’s perspective, committing to Bradford would mean de-committing to Teddy Bridgewater. So the Vikings will be kicking the can in 2017, and possibly in 2018.
The NFL’s new Brian Griese
Its amazing what an average NFL QB can bring in with the right agent and situation. 114M in essentially 6 seasons of work ( sat out one ).
He has played pretty well the last few years though, statistically, so I imagine the market for him is pretty strong.
This guy has already been paid WAY MORE than he’ll ever “earn” as an NFL quarterback.
Don’t hate the players, hate the game. Good job getting yours Sam!
Minnysoda’s version of “Kurt” Cousins.
It is refreshing to see a QB not trying to negotiate his next contract with backhanded comment to the media about his current team.
Bridgewater is done and Bradford is not the answer. It’s time their scouting department starts looking for a replacement.