Sammie Coates to miss some time after knee surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 5:28 AM EDT

The Steelers finally have Martavis Bryant back in the fold, but they will be short another receiver when camp opens.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Steelers wideout Sammie Coates will miss the start of camp after getting his knee scoped last week.

Coates apparently suffered the knee injury while training this offseason, and could return as soon as mid-August.

The 2015 third-rounder got off to a promising start last year, but injuries to his fingers and his groin derailed his progress. He needed surgery for the groin problem this offseason.