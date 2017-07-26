Teddy Bridgewater on PUP, will speak to reporters Thursday

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

The Vikings placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list after his physical, the team announced Wednesday. The move allows for the possibility of moving Bridgewater to the reserve PUP list for the start of the regular season.

Bridgewater has not practiced in 11 months since a left knee injury during training camp. The severe knee injury included a dislocation and several torn ligaments.

Bridgewater threw without a knee brace in July after posting an Instagram video in March of him working in a brace.

He will speak to reporters for the first time since the injury on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT.