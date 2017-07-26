Teddy Bridgewater on PUP, will speak to reporters Thursday

The Vikings placed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the physically unable to perform list after his physical, the team announced Wednesday. The move allows for the possibility of moving Bridgewater to the reserve PUP list for the start of the regular season.
Bridgewater has not practiced in 11 months since a left knee injury during training camp. The severe knee injury included a dislocation and several torn ligaments.
Bridgewater threw without a knee brace in July after posting an Instagram video in March of him working in a brace.
He will speak to reporters for the first time since the injury on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. CT.
Bust.
Considering his injury, he’s coming along quite well. I wish him the best.
How anyone wouldn’t root for this young man is beyond me.
Ask him how he’s settling into his new role as team mascot.
Another completely wasted QB pick.
Ponder that for a minute.
They will sign Sam & Teddy to deals for 2018. They will compete for the #1 spot but unless Sam takes a major step backwards this year, he will be the 2018 starter and Teddy will be #2. Then, in 2019 it’s the Teddy show as the aging Bradford moves on. Then, it’s Teddy time and this kid will come out with something to prove so look out!
the kid is a winner.
For TB5 to recover like this is simply amazing. I sure hope his comeback is successful in his career for the long-term. Because some players are just not the same. Exhibit A: clay “FatHead” matthews. Just never the same after a bum thumb.
I remember the last time Teddy walked in to Lambeau and out gunned little Erin Rodgers. Good times, take all the time you need Teddy.
It’s no wonder why everyone loves the guy. Plays through a fractured wrist and sprain ankle, simultaneously, in college and puts the team on his back. Suffers a devestating injury and carries on like it’s nothing. Teammates don’t openly question his leadership ability like the guy to the east. Can’t wait till he makes it back!
Honestly I am surprised this guy can even walk after that knee injury. His whole lower leg was detached and pushed up several inches behind his upper leg, tearing through the skin. Grown football players were literally puking when they saw it.