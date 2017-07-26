The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 8:50 AM EDT

It’s over. It’s done. The full 32-team PFT preseason power rankings are posted, with all teams ranked from top to bottom.

We’re not saying you should click every single link and then come back here, but you should click every single link and then come back here.

And then you should insert comments about how accurate and fair the various assessments are.

1. New England Patriots.

2. Atlanta Falcons.

3. Green Bay Packers.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. Dallas Cowboys.

6. Oakland Raiders.

7. Seattle Seahawks.

8. Kansas City Chiefs.

9. New York Giants.

10. Tennessee Titans.

11. Miami Dolphins.

12. Denver Broncos.

13. Houston Texans.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

15. Detroit Lions.

16. Baltimore Ravens.

17. Carolina Panthers.

18. Philadelphia Eagles.

19. New Orleans Saints.

20. Minnesota Vikings.

21. Cincinnati Bengals.

22. Arizona Cardinals.

23. Buffalo Bills.

24. Los Angeles Chargers.

25. Washington.

26. Indianapolis Colts.

27. Los Angeles Rams.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars.

29. San Francisco 49ers.

30. Chicago Bears.

31. Cleveland Browns.

32. New York Jets.