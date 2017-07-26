The official PFT preseason power rankings landing page

It’s over. It’s done. The full 32-team PFT preseason power rankings are posted, with all teams ranked from top to bottom.
2. Atlanta Falcons.
5. Dallas Cowboys.
6. Oakland Raiders.
7. Seattle Seahawks.
9. New York Giants.
10. Tennessee Titans.
11. Miami Dolphins.
12. Denver Broncos.
13. Houston Texans.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15. Detroit Lions.
16. Baltimore Ravens.
17. Carolina Panthers.
18. Philadelphia Eagles.
19. New Orleans Saints.
20. Minnesota Vikings.
21. Cincinnati Bengals.
22. Arizona Cardinals.
23. Buffalo Bills.
24. Los Angeles Chargers.
25. Washington.
26. Indianapolis Colts.
27. Los Angeles Rams.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars.
29. San Francisco 49ers.
30. Chicago Bears.
31. Cleveland Browns.
32. New York Jets.
Skins at 25???
I think not. But then again, I don’t agree with most of this list.
Good idea imo.
25. Washington REDSKINS
Do you really think my Panthers outrank all of these teams? Can I kiss you?
13 down, 19 to go and so far only the very first one released is right although I grudgingly predict you will get number one right. It’s also not going too far out on a limb to predict the whining over it will be endless. I don’t have to like the Pats as the odds on favorite for number one but the truth is just like it was with the Broncos last year the champ is the champ until someone dethrones them.
Where’s the Saints?
25. Washington REDSKINS.
Fixed.
Thank God we now have a “landing page.” My arms were getting really tired.
Seriously, thanks Mr. Florio. It’s nice to be catch up in one place, as opposed to searching past days to put things into perspective.
The Seahawks are at 25? you crazy
Is # 25 the Washington Wizzard or the Redskins ?
University of Washington?
The Kansas City Chiefs should be in the preseason top 5.
At the end of the season Thee Kansas City Chiefs will be #1
You read it here first.
Take it to the bank.
I don’t agree with most of this list either… Their are 1-2 teams missing from this list that surely don’t belong higher than 20…
All nicknames listed but one? Gosh, what a simple oversight. You can fix it in a blink. Thanks.
Your campaign against the Washington Redskins’ name is useless. You, in fact, bring more attention to the sympathetic side of the issue. Change your tactics, because they won’t work.
Not sure what’s worse: Complaining that someone asked for a logical, no-brainer feature of having a landing page for your rankings or admitting you weren’t going to do it until someone asked. It’s such a low-hanging fruit of a usability accomplishment to have a landing page. Then again, it’s also low hanging usability fruit not to have the headlines on your home page have all caps. So I shouldn’t be surprised.
The Redskins fans have to angry, miffed, downright mad then mad at having them ranked so high at 25. Must be fixed.
We knew #1 and #32 before anything was unveiled. The rest may be interesting
Damn, it’s tough being a Pats’ fan, and having to wait until the very end of count-down lists.
No, you read ite here frst, now that Reid has stabbed everyone in the back to gain full control the Chiefs will be lucky to get 6 wins. You peaked last season and now your done.
Washington Racists?
Bet you a hundred bucks your rankings don’t turn out to be accurate at the end of the season…. C’mon… show some confidence…
KC is a nice team with a bad QB situation. The one they have, they don’t want. The one they drafted is a reach and they traded too much to get an iffy prospect.
10-6. out in the wildcard round
As a Chiefs fan, I doubt they belong in the top 20. I don’t know what the problem is, but they somehow manage to screw up every season.
I like the landing page.
Let me suggest an enhancement:
1. what you have with this page is column 1 of a cool graphic of the upcoming season
2. plot a trend line for each team with data points for their PFT rank each week of the season. Each week adds a new column to the trend lines.
3. as you update the weekly rankings, do a quick rundown of which teams have a significant rise/fall in the PFT rankings (is one team falling because of injuries/upsets/turnovers/penalties, and is another rising because they are running/passing/forcing turnovers, etc.)
4. After the SuperBowl, the graphic will show the ebb and flow of the entire season as the ranking trend lines for each team criss-cross one another.
Thumbs up if you like the idea, thumbs down if you hate it.
Thank you, it’s always nice to have a single place where both your lack of imagination and obvious bias-ness are fully on display
PFT is sleeping on Buffalo, which is fine by me.
“Washington”. Correct!
Eagles should be next.. Yes they added some big names.. but still lack a solid secondary in a passing league. dont give them too much credit.
–eagles fan
Vikings ranking seems a bit high.
Jets should be at 34
Just say it….go on…just say it…
THE WASHINGTON INJUNS
Now “Redskins” kinda pales in comparison, doesn’t it?
I have been on this website since it started its a amazing Florio has in the last couple years is offended by Redskins. Look back at his early stories and Redskins was used multiple times. Does he have a problem with Oklahoma which means red people in Indian. I think not. So Florio should not be a hippacrite
Cardinals shouldn’t even be listed yet.
How are the niners ranked so high?
How long do I have to wait for my Patriots? LOL!
Browns are too high !
How long do I have to wait to see my Patriots at #1?
Er, Bills just won the offseason, yet again, so how could you not rank them #1 right now? Are you still judging them on losing to the Jets by 20 points on Jan 1st? That was months ago and they haven’t lost since!
Thank you. I was trying to read all these yesterday and was having a hard time locating them all.
Congrats to the NFCW for being the first division to have 3 teams on the list. Confirming their distinction as the worst Div in the NFL.
Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals > Buccaneers
December will confirm this!
Well, if your team is not in the top 12, then they will be sitting home for the playoffs. That’s why its hard to argue the Vikings at #20 is way too generous, what difference does it really make when we all know they will be sitting home for the playoffs (yet again)
Enos Stan Kroenke’s Rams are too high. With a rookie
head coach, a Goof at QB, Girly at RB, and name a WR or OL on the team seems like they will fight the Browns for 1st overall.
25. Washington Russians.
Ravens need to drop . Why are they 16? 8-8 team
Why am I seeing chiefs but not redskins? brainfart or the media only has the attention span to crusade against one team name at a time?
I think Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh at 3, 4, 5 whatever the order (with NE and ATL at the top), is too generous. Based on your rankings, the Raiders have a very difficult schedule. If they break even that will be amazing to see.
Sorry until the Raiders can actually beat the Chiefs, they should not be ranked above them.
I still think the Jets are ranked too high….
All rankings are subject to change, depending on who gets arrested before the season begins.