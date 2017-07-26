Thomas Davis says contract talks are ongoing

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen talked about a potential training camp holdout as part of his push for a new deal with the team, but reported on time Tuesday and said that he made the call because he “didn’t feel like it was right to add fuel to the fire and be a distraction” after the team’s recent General Manager change.

Olsen also said that he is prepared to play out his contract after failing to get a new deal done before camp. Linebacker Thomas Davis also expressed his desire to sign a new deal with the team this offseason and said Wednesday that his own situation is continuing to play out.

Davis said recently that talks got underway while Dave Gettleman was still with the team and took issue with suggestions that the nature of those talks had something to do with why Gettleman was fired. On Wednesday, Davis told reporters at Panthers camp that the talks have continued with Marty Hurney taking over interim duties in Gettleman’s absence.

Davis is in the final season of a three-year deal and turned in strong play during each of the first two years of the pact.