Titans sign Dennis Kelly to contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

The Titans traded wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham to the Eagles last year for offensive lineman Dennis Kelly, but Green-Beckham’s stay in Philadelphia came to an end when the Eagles waived him in late June.

Kelly is set for a much longer stay in Tennessee. The Titans announced on Wednesday that they have signed Kelly to a multi-year contract extension. They did not announce any of the terms of the deal.

Kelly played in all 16 games for the Titans last year and made six starts as an extra offensive lineman during his first year in Nashville. Kelly also played most of a seventh game after left tackle Taylor Lewan was ejected in the first quarter of what turned out to be a 47-25 rout of the Packers.

He also made starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard during his time in Philadelphia and Wednesday’s extension makes it clear that the Titans value that versatility up front.