Trevor Siemian gets first reps with starters at Broncos camp

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Trevor Siemian was the starting quarterback for the Broncos last season and he’ll be the first quarterback on the field with the starting offense at the first practice of training camp on Thursday.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph made that announcement on Wednesday, via Mike Klis of KUSA. Paxton Lynch, who is competing with Siemian for the starting job, will be the first man up on Friday in a rotation that’s following the same pattern that the team employed during their offseason program.

Joseph reiterated what he said at the end of the team’s spring work about the lack of a timeline to make a decision about which of the two will be in the starting lineup come the first week of the regular season. At the time, Joseph also downplayed the impact of spring work by saying the “true evaluation” of the two quarterbacks would come during the summer.

Lynch’s play picked up near the end of the offseason program and continued progress could lead that evaluation to go the 2016 first-round pick’s way, but, for now at the very least, Siemian remains the first man up in Denver.