Vikings announce contract extension for Everson Griffen

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen won’t leave Minnesota any time soon.

Griffen has signed a contract extension, the Vikings announced today.

The full details of the deal aren’t available yet. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network pegs it at four years and $58 million.

The Vikings chose Griffen in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft. After playing out his rookie deal, he signed a five-year contract with the Vikings in 2013, and is now getting another new deal just three years into that contract.

The 29-year-old Griffen has been chosen to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons.