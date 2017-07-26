Vikings finalizing extension for Everson Griffen

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The Vikings are close to wrapping up a new contract with pass-rusher Everson Griffen.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings are finalizing a four-year extension with Griffen which should allow him to finish his career there.

The 29-year-old Griffen had two years left on his existing deal, and was set to make $6.9 million this year and $8.4 million in 2018.

The former fourth-round pick has found his stride with the Vikings, with 30.5 sacks the last three seasons, including 8.0 last year.

He’s also been incredibly durable, as he’s only missed one game over the last six seasons.