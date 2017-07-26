What were the messiest NFL divorces?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 5:53 AM EDT

With whatever it is that’s going on between Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, we have yet another source of NBA inspiration for the PFT Live question of the day.

What were the messiest, ugliest divorces in the NFL? (Of course, with the Lucky Whitehead situation in Dallas, we really didn’t need to swipe ideas from basketball. But what the hell.)

We’ll skip the poll question and leave it open-ended today. Put some ideas in the comments, and the best ones will be borrowed on Wednesday’s show.

Joining the broadcast will be former NFL coach Kevin Gilbride and Lucky Whitehead’s lawyer, Dave Rich. Hopefully, you’ll join us, too — at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and then at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN, or still on NBC Sports Radio. Or both.