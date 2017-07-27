 Skip to content

Aaron Rodgers has rekindled “love affair” with football

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

There was a time when Aaron Rodgers thought he’d be finished as a football player in his mid-30s.

But now, the Packers quarterback says he’s back to his “love affair” with the game, and that has made him want to continue on much longer than he previously thought.

“[That feeling] has kind of given me the idea that this is what I want to do. I love football, and I want to keep playing as long as possible,” Rodgers said during an interview on Wilde & Tausch on ESPN Wisconsin. “And when you have that kind of slight shift in your thinking, then you start going to, ‘How can I do that?’ And the way you can do that, in my opinion, is taking care of yourself at a hyper-sensitive level to all the areas that that entails — the rehab area, the eating area, the workout/focus area. And all those combined have kind of given me the idea that I’d like to keep playing at a high level, as fun as it is right now.”

If that sounds a little Tom Brady, it’s probably not accidental, as the two have become friends and Rodgers has taken his own steps (which don’t involve avocado ice cream) to keep himself going into his 40s.

So as the 33-year-old Rodgers enters his 13th NFL season, he’s thinking more long-term, and appreciating the game more than he has before.

“I think it’s a change, a slight change that happened the last few years, where it really has become just a love affair,” Rodgers said. “From [being] a game I always enjoyed playing and enjoyed competing and am hyper-competitive [in] to just really loving the process even more — the practice, the preparation, just enjoying those moments even more.”

Of course, this love story might not include the kind of paparazzi treatment previous relationships have led Rodgers into, but it will certainly make Packers fans swoon, as they imagine a long and happy marriage.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Aaron Rodgers has rekindled “love affair” with football”
  1. redlikethepig says: Jul 27, 2017 10:20 AM

    Looks like Aaron shaved his beard. Poor Olivia Munn.

  2. jimmysee says: Jul 27, 2017 10:21 AM

    Aaron especially loves beating the Vikings twice each year.

  3. aarons444 says: Jul 27, 2017 10:23 AM

    Long may he reign!

  4. The Phantom Stranger says: Jul 27, 2017 10:24 AM

    His love affair with football is almost as torrid as his love affair with himself.

  5. trophylessvikings says: Jul 27, 2017 10:26 AM

    The true #GOAT

  6. kurdishpats1 says: Jul 27, 2017 10:27 AM

    One ring playing in the weakest division in football.

  7. medialovesthecowboys says: Jul 27, 2017 10:30 AM

    Football is code for a guy named Lance in San Francisco

  8. Bob Todd says: Jul 27, 2017 10:30 AM

    MVP 2017

  9. evermoresg says: Jul 27, 2017 10:32 AM

    He lost his girlfriend, he lost his boyfriend, he lost his family; all he has left to love(and love him back) is football.

    May he remain in love for years to come.

  10. diveleft says: Jul 27, 2017 10:37 AM

    What a dolt. It took him 12 years of being in the NFL to figure out that he likes it? Gee, ya think big fat paychecks might have something to do with him wanting to keep playing?

  11. kayes says: Jul 27, 2017 10:42 AM

    what about his love affair with choking in the playoffs since 2010?

  12. jermainewiggins says: Jul 27, 2017 10:50 AM

    It will be sad when he retires with only 1 sb.

  13. speicher145 says: Jul 27, 2017 10:51 AM

    I’m calling 50 total TD’s this year along with a Super Bowl MVP.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!