Adam Jones is grateful that owner Mike Brown has his back

Any other team might have washed their hands of Adam Jones this offseason. (Of course, any team other than the Bengals might have previously.)
But the veteran cornerback grew emotional Thursday when discussing the team’s support, saying that owner Mike Brown sticking up for him made an impact.
“When you have a guy upstairs that stands up for you, that sticks up for the players — I haven’t been around a guy like that in my lifetime, speaking of Mr. Brown,” Jones said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “So I’m very eager to be the best and make sure our group is the best. As you can see, it’s a little touching for me. . . .
“The respect and the love that I have for Mr. Brown is undeniable. Words can’t express the gratitude of how I feel about him. . . . Words can’t explain. I can’t explain . . . that I have somebody that understands me as a person and that’s not quick to judge.”
Jones was suspended the first game of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, after his arrest in January on assault charges (which included spitting on a jailhouse nurse).
Suffice it to say, it wasn’t Jones’ first brush with trouble, or even trouble in Cincinnati. And because he turns 34 in September and makes a lot of money, it’s reasonable to wonder whether it might have been the last straw. But the Bengals have always provided safe harbor for guys who need second and third and fourth chances (it’s no accident Joe Mixon ended up where he is), so Jones’ tearful salute to Brown is interesting to say the least.
But Jones has also walked around with a chip on his shoulder for years, and he admitted proving people wrong was part of his motivation as well.
“I’ve always been the one that thrived off the little things, and I’d be sitting here lying to tell you all I didn’t read half of the s— that you all write, and I do because at the end of day I have this thing in the back of my head that tells me to prove every last one of you all wrong,” he said. “Motivation comes in all different forms of factor. At the end of the day I like winning. I’ve always been like that. I love to compete to prove you guys wrong to make you write something different. Of course the record had a lot to do with it, but you guys have a lot to do with motivation, too.”
Jones is probably lucky to play for Brown, or else he might not have gotten as many chances as he has.
These people are delusional. This guy tried to murder someone outside of a strip club.
Does he honestly think we don’t remember?
He should have never been allowed back in the league along wityh Mike Vick.
If the CFL wanted to take them, then fine.
The bengals owner is a complete idiot… But he’s proven that several times over the past few decades
It wouldn’t shock me to learn that Mike Brown might have been given a couple breaks early in his life, because his dad was Paul Brown. When other kids might have gotten a ride to jail, the kids with good connections are given a ride home. Mike Brown isn’t crazy. There has to be a reason why he’s so understanding toward a lot of guys that I wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole. Maybe Mike Brown just has a big heart. I think back to Sunday School lessons, and those stories always included forgiveness. Maybe Mike Brown went to Sunday School. There has to be a good explanation.
Why is he still in the NFL? Oh that’s right, the NFL does not care.
@charliecharger
This is actually a legacy of & tribute to the Old Man, PB …. try a google search of Paul Brown & Jess Phillips for the ‘rest of the story’ …
Wish I had a boss like that. You know he/She would get my best. We all make bad choices sometimes.
charliecharger says:
Jul 27, 2017 3:33 PM
It wouldn't shock me to learn that Mike Brown might have been given a couple breaks early in his life, because his dad was Paul Brown. When other kids might have gotten a ride to jail, the kids with good connections are given a ride home. Mike Brown isn't crazy. There has to be a reason why he's so understanding toward a lot of guys that I wouldn't touch with a ten foot pole. Maybe Mike Brown just has a big heart. I think back to Sunday School lessons, and those stories always included forgiveness. Maybe Mike Brown went to Sunday School. There has to be a good explanation.
I’m going to go with the explanation being as Paul Brown’s son he grew up around a team built before the PC police turned their sensitive eyes towards the NFL and he figures he’s building a football roster not a choir.
tylaw, get your facts straight. Do some real reading and research. He did not try to kill someone outside a strip club. I’m not condoning Pacman, but people like you oversimplify and change the facts.