Bengals credit Vontaze Burfict for losing weight this offseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 27, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is coming off his first healthy offseason in three years, and he made the most of his ability to work out in the spring.

The Bengals’ coaches asked Burfict to report to camp slimmed down and in better shape, and he’s drawing praise because for doing exactly that. Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Burfict has gone from the 260s to the 240s and looks better as a result.

“He’s probably in the high 240s. He’s played at 260, 265. He’s moving good,” Guenther said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I told him it’ll add three years to your career if you stay at that level. He can be just as physical at 245, 250 as he can be at 265.”

Burfict is heading into the last year of his contract and will make a $3.75 million salary this year, after collecting a $200,000 workout bonus for the offseason. Up next, he hopes, is a big 2017 that makes him a prized free agent in 2018.