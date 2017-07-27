Bills to manage Sammy Watkins’ practice reps

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins avoided the physically unable to perform list to start camp, but he’s not ready for a full workload yet.

Watkins had foot surgery this offseason and coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that the team has put together a plan to monitor Watkins’ workload in hopes of avoiding more problems in the future.

“We’ve put together a rep count that will build up and at times come down a little bit just based off of the plan from the outset,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “But we’ve got to be flexible with that and see how he feels and that starts tonight.”

Watkins’ ability to stay healthy is important to the Buffalo offense and to Watkins, who is entering the final year of his contract after the team opted not to exercise their option on his contract for 2018.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn doesn’t have the same contract issue, but he’s in the same boat as Watkins when it comes to his workload early in camp. Ankle issues cost him five games last year and McDermott said his reps will also be managed closely as the Bills get to work this summer.