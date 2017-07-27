Broncos signing Stevan Ridley

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

The Broncos won’t have running back Devontae Booker for training camp or the preseason as a result of a wrist injury so they are adding a veteran to the backfield.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will sign Stevan Ridley to help make up for the absence of Booker.

Ridley played one game for the Falcons last season and ran the ball three times for seven yards. He spent 2015 with the Jets, playing in eight games after recovering from a torn ACL suffered while playing for the Patriots in 2014. Ridley spent four seasons in New England and set personal bests with 290 carries for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

If Booker’s recovery progresses as expected and Jamaal Charles shows he has something left in the tank, there probably won’t be space for Ridley on the Broncos roster come September. Should things go the other way on either of those fronts, however, Ridley may be able to find a role in Denver this year.