Bucs sign defensive end Justin Trattou

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

On the eve of training camp, the Buccaneers made a roster move. They signed veteran defensive end Justin Trattou.

The Bucs waived rookie Evan Panfil with an injury designation to make room.

Trattou played in 37 games, with no starts, in six seasons. He spent 21/2 seasons with the Giants before moving on to the Vikings. Trattou played in all 16 games with the Vikings last season.

The 28-year-old has 13 career tackles and two interceptions.

Trattou started on Florida’s 2008 national championship team, making 27 tackles and four tackles for loss.

He gives the Bucs more short-term depth as several defensive ends recover from injury.

Panfil signed with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie out of Purdue. He worked with the team in OTAs and minicamp.