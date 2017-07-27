Cardinals make moves, including signing TE Gerald Christian

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

The Cardinals signed tight end Gerald Christian to a one-year contract, releasing tight end Steven Wroblewski to make room.

Arizona also announced it had reached injury settlements with linebacker Tevin Floyd (hamstring) and cornerback Jumal Rolle (hamstring).

Christian returns to the Cardinals, who made him a seventh-round choice in the 2015 draft out of Louisville. As the final pick of the draft that year, Christian earned the title of Mr. Irrelevant.

Christian was in training camp with the Cardinals last year before the team released him Aug. 29.

He played in three games with Buffalo last season and had one reception for 14 yards after splitting the season between the Bills’ active roster and practice squad. Christian was released by the Bills on March 6.

