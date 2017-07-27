Cardinals sign veteran LB Philip Wheeler

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT

The Cardinals announced they have signed linebacker Philip Wheeler to a one-year deal.

Wheeler has played in 133 games, with 66 starts in nine seasons. He has played for the Colts (2008-11), Raiders (2012), Dolphins (2013-14), and Falcons (2015-16) during his career. In his career, he has 513 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 15 passes defensed.

Wheeler played the past two season with the Falcons, appearing in 28 games, including the postseason. He made one tackle in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.



The 32-year-old entered the league with the Colts as a third-round selection in 2008. He has played in all 16 games in six different seasons in his career, including 2013 with the Dolphins when he started every game and had a career-high 118 tackles.

