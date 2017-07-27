Corey Coleman confident of being cleared in assault investigation

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Browns receiver Corey Coleman expressed confidence police will clear him in an assault investigation that resulted in charges for his brother and friend.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah,” Coleman said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, when asked if he expects to be cleared.

Coleman remains under investigation because a probable cause affidavit, filed with the Cuyahoga County grand jury indictment, says all three men attacked a 26-year-old man in downtown Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

Jonathan Coleman, a 25-year-old former Kansas State University football player, and Jared Floyd, 24, both of Dallas, were charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Both pleaded not guilty and were given a $10,000 personal bond.

Coleman wouldn’t talk about the fight or whether he was there.

“I don’t know what’s been presented,” Coleman said. “My lawyer’s taking care of all that. You probably know more about it than me.”