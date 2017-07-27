Cowboys sign running back Ronnie Hillman

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 27, 2017, 5:43 AM EDT

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is proceeding with practice as if nothing is out of the ordinary.

But the team is making moves in case everything is not.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cowboys are signing veteran running back Ronnie Hillman, who could provide some degree of cover in case Elliott is suspended at the end of the league’s investigation of his involvement in a domestic violence incident.

Hillman bounced through stops in Minnesota and San Diego last year after being released by the Broncos at the end of training camp. It wasn’t that long ago that he looked like a productive back, with 863 rushing yards and seven touchdowns (and a 4.2 yards per carry average) for the Broncos in 2015.

If nothing else, it’s depth behind Darren McFadden, as the Cowboys have tried to trade Alfred Morris at various points this offseason.