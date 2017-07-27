Crowds keep getting bigger at Patriots practices

With Tom Brady now reaching G.O.A.T status, it’s critical to see him play before his career ends. It’s also critical, apparently, to see him practice.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, more than 15,000 fans showed up for Thursday’s Patriots practice. The team opened Gillette Stadium ramps overlooking the practice fields to accommodate the sea of humanity hoping to see the Patriots play.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski understands the magnitude of the interest, and he acknowledges who it’s for.
“Every single year it gets louder and louder,” Gronkowski said, via Reiss. “It’s Tom. If I was in the stands, too, I’d be up on my feet cheering for him. What he’s done for this organization, for all the fans, all the football he keeps playing, it’s just unbelievable. I think every time he gets out on the field, he deserves a standing ovation. I would be one of them in the crowd doing it too.”
And that’s one of the only times that Gronk has ever used the phrase “doing it” without it referring to oh never mind.
More witnesses in case Pats decide to cheat. I like it.
With the exception of maybe the bruins boston reeks of bandwagon jumpers
Is it possible for Florio to say the words “Tom Brady” without immediately following it up with “G.O.A.T.”?
Not the number of fans getting bigger, just their weight. The BMI of your average pats fan is higher than Brady’s completion percentage.
Gotta love the Pats patting themselves on the back for 15,000 fans…. that’s about 1/25 what America’s Team gets at their practices…. Nothing wrong with being a regional team though!
There are 30 year olds who have no idea what you are talking about. Pats have been a winning franchise since Kraft/Parcells/Bledsoe.
This is also the same fan base that supported a punchline red sox team so ardently for 90 years that other fans were annoyed by the fanaticism.
Thx for the tears though.
Really is great being a fan 🙂
“doing it”=ending the year on IR?
Pats fan
They want to be the first to see this year’s cheating method.
As a Pats fan, I enjoy reading all of your snarky comments, rife with pettiness and jealousy.
kayes says:
Jul 27, 2017 4:35 PM
More witnesses in case Pats decide to cheat. I like it.
Really?!?! How do they cheat at their own practice?
cheetasnevaprospa says:
Jul 27, 2017 4:53 PM
They want to be the first to see this year’s cheating method.
I’ll let you in on it. there going to play football better than your team, same as always.
And they’re not done yet.