David Quessenberry working with first team

David Quessenberry has worked with the Texans’ starting unit at left guard as he makes his return from cancer treatments.

Quessenberry, a sixth-round pick in 2013, spent the past three years battling non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma. He finished his last chemotherapy treatment in April.

“It’s real early in camp, but I’m enjoying my reps with the first team,” Quessenberry said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I’ll play wherever they want me. Right now, that’s at left guard with the first team, and I’m happy to do it.”

Xavier Su’a-Filo has returned to the practice field after undergoing arthroscopic surgery during the offseason, but Quessenberry, not Su’a-Filo is taking the first-team reps.

Quessenberry was waived by the Texans after the 2015 season but remained on the team’s non-football illness list. He had a celebrated return to the practice field this offseason.

“It’s not one of those things I enjoy revisiting,” Quessenberry said of his cancer. “It’s a tough thing to go through, but it’s kind of tied to me. As long as I’m in this league and even when I’m not in this league, it’s something that’ll always be a part of me.

“It’s not something I’ll shy away from. It’s amazing to see people who say, ‘I know your story, and it’s an inspiration to me.’ That’s important to me – if I can help someone, I’m glad to do it.”