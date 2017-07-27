Devontae Booker having surgery Friday, Broncos expect him for Week One

Posted by Josh Alper on July 27, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Broncos running back Devontae Booker is set to miss time due to a wrist injury, but the team does not currently expect his absence to spill over into the regular season.

That was the word from Broncos coach Vance Joseph on Thursday during an interview with Orange and Blue 760. Joseph said that Booker will have surgery on Friday to repair what Mike Klis of KUSA reports is a fracture that was discovered when he reported lingering discomfort in the wrist from offseason workouts.

Joseph said that Booker could play without having the surgery, but fixing it now keeps it from being a “long-term” issue for the running back. He also said that Booker should be ready for the regular season given a six-week timeline to recover from the operation.

That outlook could change and the Broncos will get longer looks at rookie De’Angelo Henderson and veteran Jamaal Charles as potential complements to C.J. Anderson while Booker is recovering.