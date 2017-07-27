D’Onta Foreman’s court date move to Aug. 30

Posted by Charean Williams on July 27, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has a new court date in Austin, Texas. The date was moved from Monday to Aug. 30, attorney Chip Lewis told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Foreman, a third-round pick from the University of Texas, told reporters Wednesday that Lewis is working to get marijuana and weapons charges dropped. Anything other than abandonment of the marijuana charges will result in a one-game suspension. If the weapons charges aren’t dropped, he could face other discipline.

Lewis has said the handgun found in Foreman’s car was legal, recently purchased by Foreman, registered in his name and properly secured inside the vehicle. The attorney said the marijuana belonged to the passenger in Foreman’s car.

“I definitely feel good about it,” Foreman said Wednesday. “My lawyer is great. He’s doing everything possible to get everything dropped, and like I said, I’m innocent and I feel like — it’s the truth, I am innocent — so we’re looking forward to getting everything dropped and everything will take care of itself.”